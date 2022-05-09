CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Central Throughway at S Choctaw Dr. was closed Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a vehicle that had been linked to multiple burglaries in East Baton Rouge and in a neighboring parish ran off a bridge around 4 a.m.

EBRSO says the chase that ended in the deadly crash began when authorities learned that the driver of the vehicle left a business on O’Neal lane just after it was burglarized.

Detectives say they followed the vehicle and tried to make contact with the suspect after he stopped on Honeywell Avenue. Their attempts were unsuccessful as the suspect allegedly fled in the vehicle.

Deputies report following him along O’Neal Lane and on to Central Thruway.

Authorities say his vehicle went off-road and he overcorrected, which caused him to veer into oncoming traffic (southbound). The suspect’s vehicle is then said to have continued down a grass embankment and go underneath the bridge where it struck a concrete pillar.

EBRSO says the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing case, and this article will be updated as authorities provide additional information.