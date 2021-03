NEW ORLEANS - Just days after retiring from the game, Super Bowl-winning Saints QB Drew Brees is bringing his superstar status to a plan to redevelop the old Six Flags/Jazzland in New Orleans East.

A non-profit group called "S.H.I.E.L.D 1" --formed by Brees with NFL players Demario Davis and Josh Norman-- has joined a Colorado developer, Kiernan West Real Estate. Together, they propose an "Agriculture Innovation Hub" to replace the abandoned rides and crumbling infrastructure of the former amusement park.