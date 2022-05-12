BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Office of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that the first Director of Community Revitalization for EBR has been chosen.

Mayor Broome has selected Marlee Pittman to serve in the role.

The Mayor’s office says Pittman will head several interagency initiatives intended to create equitable, vibrant, affordable, and sustainable neighborhoods in Baton Rouge.

Pittman will serve as the point person that residents, partners, and agency leaders will collaborate with as she will head up the strategy for housing and neighborhood efforts.

Mayor Broome issued the following statement regarding the new appointment, “Throughout her career in public service, Pittman has led numerous notable community development initiatives, including Safe Hopeful Neighborhoods, the Mid City Committee, the Hickey Town Stabilization Initiative, and disaster recovery efforts for the 2016 floods.”

“She’s worked for several years alongside my administration to redesign how the City of Baton Rouge engages community members and empowers residents to be leaders in their own neighborhoods. She’s an experienced program manager with years of community meeting, project, and event planning experience and a background in affordable housing and public policy.”

Pittman is an LSU alum as well as a nationally recognized Truman Scholar, Congressman Findley Fellow, and Scoville Peace Fellow.

She earned a Certificate in Urban Planning + Design from Harvard University, and was recently accepted into MIT’s Master of City Planning program.

In addition to this, Pittman is a board member for three nonprofits and was recognized by the Metro Council for her work in public transportation and was named a Baton Rouge ChangeMAKER by the Baton Rouge Alliance for Students.