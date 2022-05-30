BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a series of challenging semesters amid a pandemic, students who became graduates during Louisiana’s many 2022 commencement ceremonies were praised for their endurance and tenacity.

For most, graduation day was an unforgettable moment that will likely remain etched in their minds as a reminder of their accomplishments.

It’s also a moment that graduates typically share with beloved members of their family and close friends.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) were well aware of this and made it a point to unite in support of a fallen comrade’s son during his high school graduation last week.

The graduate, Kamden DePedro, lost his father, Navy Veteran and EBRSO Deputy, John DePedro Jr. to a motorcycle crash in 2019.

Since the tragedy, Kamden and his family have been surrounded by support from EBRSO.

This support was evident when a crowd of deputies showed up to cheer Kamden on during his Graduation Day.

EBRSO shared a moment from Kamden’s big day on its official Facebook Page, with the words, “We made a promise in 2019 to be there for this family and we have been present for every milestone. Last evening we had the occasion of attending Kamden’s high school graduation. I’m not sure who was happier; us or Kam. Congratulations, Kamden DePedro. We are so proud of the young man you have become. Your dad is smiling down from heaven. Remember to always keep God first. We love you…”

Credit: EBRSO

Credit: EBRSO

Kamden’s father, Deputy John DePedro Jr., had been assigned to EBRSO’s Special Community Anti-Crime Team (SCAT) when he passed away.

Click here for information on how to help families of officers who lost their lives while serving.