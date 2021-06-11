East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in water under a bridge

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found on Wednesday, June 9 on Hwy 19 by a bridge north of Hwy 963.

Authorities identified the body as Billie Washington, 38, of Zachary.

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Mr. Washington’s family reported him as missing to the Zachary Police Department.”

East Feliciana Parish Coroner, Dr. Dewitt Bickham, declared the death a homicide.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story.