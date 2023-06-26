LEESVILLE, La. – Water customers in the East Central Vernon Water System (ECVWS) will soon see new digital radio read meters connected to their residential and business water meters, thanks to a $1.3 million loan from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRLF) Program.

The new automated system will include advanced meter reading equipment and software, eliminating the expense of utilizing a meter reading company, as well as the loss of revenue due to under-registered meters.

“This new digital system will make the monthly billing process more accurate and more efficient, allowing the water system to save money and provide improved service to its customers,” said project manager Jason Murphy, P.E., of Meyer, Meyer, LaCroix & Hixon, Inc.

Murphy said the system currently serves about 2,150 customers.

“The system has been recording a 15% water loss, but that is expected to be reduced with the installation of this new system. At the same time, the new reading system will allow ECVWS employees to do drive-by readings of the meters, eliminating the need for a third-party meter-reading company,” Murphy said.

DWRLF Program Manager Joel McKenzie said funding for the project is in conjunction with Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funds, which are part of a new $50 billion five-year federal funding initiative for drinking water and wastewater system infrastructure improvement projects across the country.

“Louisiana was recently awarded $26.87 million as part of this program,” McKenzie said. “The East Central Vernon Water System is receiving $637,000 in principal forgiveness through this initiative. The remaining $663,000 awarded to the district has been made available as a low-interest subsidized loan.”

He noted that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), which oversees the state’s DWRLF program, closed on the East Central Vernon Water System loan on May 11, 2023.

Murphy said the contract to install and set up the system interfacing has been awarded to Aqua-Metric Sales Co., which services utility systems in Louisiana, Texas, and California. The company managing the local installation is based in Selma, Texas.

“The contract for the work has been approved and the meter equipment has been ordered. We anticipate installation to begin later next month, and the process will take about five months to complete,” Murphy said. “In the meantime, the company is also working with the system’s billing software to create a seamless transition for customers.”

LDH Chief Engineer Amanda Ames noted that Congress established the State Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund programs in 1996 as part of amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act. The program is jointly funded by an annual grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (80%) and the individual participating states (20%).

In Louisiana, the program is administered by LDH’s Office of Public Health, which oversees the DWRLF. Loans made through this program are low interest and have a maximum 30-year repayment period.

“Safe drinking water is fundamental to community health, and this program helps communities throughout Louisiana keep their water as safe as possible without placing an undue burden in the form of expensive financing,” Ames said.