SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — No. 2 E.D. White Cardinals defeated No. 5 Vandebilt Catholic, 6-2 in the Division II state championship Saturday afternoon in Sulphur.

The Cardinals struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Brendan Gaubert’s RBI double scored Matthew Melancon, who singled. Vandebilt Catholic tied the game 1-1 when James Guidry scored on error.

In the bottom of the fifth, an offensive surge from the Cardinals saw 4 runs scored, allowing E.D. White to take a 5-1 lead over their rival. Gaubert’s RBI single, Tyler Weimer’s two-run double, and Luke Zeringue’s RBI to score Gaubert made up those four runs.

Braxton Comeaux smashed an RBI double to the left-field wall in the sixth to give E.D. White a 6-1 lead. Vandebilt Catholic added one run in the top of the seventh, but a fly ball to left field ended the game 6-2 in the Cardinals’ favor.

Gaubert was 2-for-4 with two RBI. The right-hander came in as reliever and threw three innings, allowing one run in his save. The LHSAA selected Gaubert as the game’s the Most Outstanding Player.

E.D. White head coach Matthew Plitt spoke with WGNO after his state championship win over Vandebilt Catholic: