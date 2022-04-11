BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The jury found Dyteon Simpson guilty of second-degree murder on Monday afternoon.

Simpson’s sentencing is scheduled for June 13th.

Simpson is accused of killing Sims in September of 2018 while outside of a fraternity house. After a fight broke out, Simpson allegedly shot Sims in the face with a semi-automatic handgun.

On Monday prosecutors & the defense wrapped up their testimony and each presented closing arguments to the jury. According to NBC 33/Fox 44 reporter Ariel Salk, Simpson did not take the stand in his own defense.

On Friday, two experts in the forensic science field were called to the bench to testify to the DNA evidence found on the glasses and Simpson’s hands. According to one expert, blood was found on Simpson’s right hand. The second expert testified both Sims and Simpson’s DNA were found on Simpson’s hand.

During testimony last week, the defense told jurors they are not denying that Simpson shot Sims but argued that it was justified.

Fay and Wanye Sims, Wayde Sims’ parents, have created the Wayde Sims Foundation to raise money for causes they believe their son would have supported, according to a family friend.

Wayde Sims

The Associated Press contributed to this report.