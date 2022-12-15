NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield was named the “Best Player of the Year” at the 2022 Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club at The Cannery along Bayou St. John in Mid-City on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

On the day,15 area athletes were honored as “Players of the Week” while St. Martin’s Episcopal’s Frank Gendusa was named “Coach of the Year” and LHSAA Division I non-select state champion Destrehan High School was named “Team of the Year.”

Honorees include: