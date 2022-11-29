DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police Chief Kip Judice is urging residents, specifically those west of S. Richfield to Austria Road and North of Hanks Road to Cameron Street (US Hwy 90), to be alert for increased wildlife.

“We’re disrupting some wildlife, and it’s causing more events than what we really expected it to cause, but we certainly want to be on the alert. We want our citizens to be on alert, and we want to make sure that people are aware that this is happening.”

A girl, 14 was walking her horse in a field when she was confronted by a coyote around 3:30 p.m. last week, Judice said.

The girl and horse both fled, which appeared to startle the coyote, who fled in the opposite direction.

“It’s a very scary situation for that little girl. You don’t typically see wild animals at 3:30 in the afternoon and if you see them, it’s usually at dusk or dawn. You know, they typically move late at night. This coyote last week was certainly out of sorts. It was 3:30 in the afternoon, it was in an open pasture. Just not where you would typically find that type of situation.”

There have been several reports of sightings of coyotes, large cats, and deer over the past week.

Chief Judice said at one residence, 11 chickens and roosters were killed. Also, about six cats that have either come up missing and/or been found partially mutilated. Chief Judice says he believed that the land clearing off of South A Street has displaced the wildlife and caused the animals to become more visible.

“They’re used to having a lot of acres of woodland. That’s all been cleared, and they’re seeking new homes.”

He warns residents to be very alert. Watch young children playing outside and contact law enforcement if you see any wild animals.

“Let us know so that we can at least kind of make wildlife fisheries aware. They are assisting us in trying to trap some of these animals, especially where it’s more populated.”