BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Terrance Jermaine Stelly, 19, of Opelousas and Taylin Lemaj Duriso, 18, of Opelousas were driving on I-10 West when a member of law enforcement spotted them going almost 25 mph over the speed limit in a Honda Accord near Essen Ln.



Images courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (Terrance Stelly/Taylin Duriso)

A chase ensued after the duo failed to stop for law enforcement.

The chase continued on I-10 West and at times, the Honda Accord was weaving in and out of traffic at 120 mph.

During the chase, “an object was thrown out the passenger side of the vehicle, struck the rail and bounced back into the roadway” near LSU Lakes, according to the affidavit.

The chase continued through West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish with the driver of the Honda Accord reaching “speeds of 130 mph.”

The duo eventually got off of the interstate and continued on LA 3000.

While making their way north on this road, the Honda Accord entered a curve at 50 mph over the recommended safe speed limit.

The affidavit states that “the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and was unable to recover, entered a ditch and began to flip.”

The Honda Accord came to a stop upside down and Stelly and Duriso tried to escape through the back window.

A member of law enforcement was able to take the residents of Opelousas into custody.

A firearm that was allegedly thrown from the vehicle during the chase was located “in the grass off the right shoulder of I-10 at Dalrymple,” according to the affidavit.

The duo are both facing the same charges listed below:

Aggravated Flight

Obstruction of Justice

Reckless Operation

Intentional Littering

Stelly and Duriso were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, April 17 and released on the same day.