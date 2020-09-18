DSNAP pre-registration helpline to open Saturday, Sept. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) LAHelpU Customer Service Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday (Sept. 19) to help residents pre-register for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.

Pre-registration will significantly reduce residents’ wait times when they call to apply and interview for DSNAP by allowing them to provide their household members’ information, including income and resources, ahead of their application interview.

Pre-registration can be done online in the DCFS CAFE Self-Service Portal at www.dcfs.la.gov/cafe or by calling the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578, where a customer service representative will walk them through the pre-registration, step-by-step.

Please note that pre-registration is only a first step. Residents must still call to apply and be interviewed on their designated day for their eligibility to be determined.

Flyers outlining the DSNAP application process and the Phase 2 application schedule can be found here and here, respectively.

Additional information, including answers to some Frequently Asked Questions, can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/page/DSNAP-FAQs.