DSNAP A-Z Days for Phase 1 start on Tuesday

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Whatever your last name is, you can apply for DSNAP on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16 if you in one of these parishes:

  • Acadia
  • Allen
  • Beauregard
  • Calcasieu
  • Cameron
  • Jefferson Davis
  • Rapides
  • Vermilion
  • Vernon

If you were affected by Hurricane Laura and still want to apply for DSNAP, give the DCFS LAHelpU Customer Service Center a call at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).

The call center is open now and will remain open until 6:30 p.m on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the call center will stay open from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura “must call and be interviewed for their eligibility determination,” according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.

