Video Courtesy: PJ Hahn

GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in the Louisiana River Parishes, which means the Lighting of the Bonfires on Christmas Eve! The fires bring with them a creative tradition of lighting the route for Papa Noel, and this year’s collection of is no different.

One of this year’s top displays is a giant blue crab. According to the Facebook page “Blood, Sweat, and Bonfires,” the bonfire took several days to complete and came with its challenges, but organizers are happy with the results.

Don’t stand too close though — the final result includes a mouth that blows bubbles and two massive pinching claws that could really do some damage! Additionally, much of the wood was used from Hurricane Ida storm damage.

You can check out the giant crab in Garyville up until its lighting on Christmas Eve, with the fires being started at 7 p.m. View it on Google Maps here.

Earlier this week, officials with St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced traffic flow for bonfire visitors would be one-way from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The contraflow will begin at Church Street in Garyville and end at La. 54 in Garyville.

The Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic flow will be the best way to view the bonfires as parking is extremely limited during the event. Additonally, parking on the levee on Christmas Eve is prohibited.

“We feel this new route will increase safety and traffic flow,” St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “People planning to attend this event should arrive early, refrain from parking on major surface streets, and use caution when walking along River Road.”