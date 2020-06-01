Driver injured, passenger killed after high speed crash in Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish – On May 30, 2020, shortly before 1:30 a.m., a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop I attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a fatal crash that claimed the life of the passenger, 33-year-old Kevin Arvie of Ville Platte.

The initial investigation revealed the Trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 2003 Saturn 200 for a traffic violation. The vehicle was being driven by 31-year-old Makenzie Dixon of Ville Platte. He initially pulled over on the shoulder then accelerated away leading to a pursuit. While fleeing at a high rate of speed on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 106, Dixon failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, partially overturned, and struck a tree.

Arvie was unrestrained in the front passenger seat and sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Wearing a seat belt is the simplest and most effective step motorists can take to reduce the risk of injury in the event of a crash. Louisiana state law requires motor vehicle occupants to be properly restrained in all seating positions, day and night. Motorists are encouraged to make the smart choice and wear a seat belt on every trip.