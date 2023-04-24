NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drake fans will need to wait a little longer to catch his “It’s All a Blur” tour in New Orleans.

The rapper’s tour with 21 Savage, originally set to kick off at the Smoothie King Center in June, has been pushed back to September 20. The tour opener was scheduled for June 16 but will now take place on June 29 in Memphis.

We’re told tickets purchased for the June show will be honored on the new date.

Along with changing the date for his New Orleans show, the rapper has added shows in Toronto, Brooklyn, Inglewood, and Denver. See a full list of tour dates here.

