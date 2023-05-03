SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drago’s has announced the date for their grand opening at Margaritaville in Bossier City.

The newest location of the seafood chain will open its doors on May 9 at 3:00 p.m., bringing fresh and familiar dishes like charbroiled oysters and seafood gumbo to the Margaritaville Bossier City Resort Casino.

“Our team is committed to providing exceptional service and serving the freshest seafood possible,” said Cvitanovich.

Margaritaville Bossier City has been called the perfect island escape on the banks of the Red River. Luxury and excitement, more than 1,000 slots and 50 table games, live music, and sumptuous dining attract visitors from across the country, and the casino promises you’ll have an exceptional getaway every time you visit.

Drago’s owner Tommy Cvitanovich says his team is excited to share their love of Louisiana seafood with locals and visitors.