WALLACE, La. (WGNO) — Dr. Hall, a historian who researched African culture and contributions throughout the Americas has passed away. According to a post on social media made by the Whitney Plantation, she died on August 29 at 93 years old.

She devoted much of her time to writing many books and researching the historical connections between Louisiana, the Caribbean, and Latin America. She shared her knowledge of history as a professor at Rutgers University.

Here is the full statement on her passing from the Whitney Plantation: