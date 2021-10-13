Downtown Rising return to the Parc International stage

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)– Bring your dancing shoes, Downtown Rising is back with the retuning to the Parc International stage on November 11, 2021, according to a news release.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. and guest will enjoy the sounds of News Orleans Tank and the Bangas and Big Freeda, along with Lafayette’s own DJ Digital.

Downtown Rising 2020 featuring Cold War Kids was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets previously bought for Downtown Rising 2020 will remain valid for Downtown Rising on

Thursday, November 11.

“Downtown Rising is an annual event that celebrates Downtown’s growth and development as the

city center continues to rise, despite a challenging 18 months,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the

Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “Downtown Lafayette

continues to grow business and is the heart where the community gathers, belongs, and

celebrates. This event is about acknowledging Downtown’s wins and progress with a night of

entertainment,” she continued.

As an outdoor, gated event, Downtown Rising will be at limited capacity and will follow all Covid-19

safety and state restrictions. Downtown Rising asks that any guests stay home if they are not

feeling well.

To purchase tickets and for more information on Downtown Rising, visit

www.socialentertainment.net or follow Downtown Rising on Facebook and Instagram.



