LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Alive! is returning to celebrate its 40th Anniversary.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) announced on Wednesday they have joined with Evangeline Maid to present the 2023 spring season lineup.

Spring 2023 DTA! Lineup

“What an honor to celebrate 40 years of DTA! with the Lafayette and Acadiana communities!” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA. “We are so proud to continue to put our region’s arts & culture on display every Friday night in March.”

Downtown Alive! started back in 1983 as an effort to bring the community together downtown and is now considered Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series. DTA! celebrates music, culture and downtown’s place as a welcoming active city center.

“DTA! is still serving its purpose to put a spotlight on downtown’s growth and development when family, friends, and coworkers gather to kick off the weekend. We invite everyone to come out every Friday in March to take note of all of the activity and vibrancy happening and make plans to check out all of the great food, music, art, and shopping downtown to offer,” noted Begnaud.

Sponsors include Evangeline Maid, The Grouse Room, Home Bank, KRVS, Lowry’s Printing, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Downtown Alive! has ended its ticketing system and will now accept cash, credit, and debit for all food, beverage, and merchandise purchases within Parc International and Parc Sans Souci. The public is encouraged to purchase beverages and merchandise on-site, as all proceeds are used to fund the production of DTA!.

DTA! is in Downtown Lafayette every Friday night in March. Music starts at 6:00pm and concludes at 9:00pm. Please leave your ice chests at home to help keep DTA! free to the public.