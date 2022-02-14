LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) has announced the return of Downtown Alive! (DTA!) live, in-person music starting on Friday, March 11. The series features a diverse lineup and will bring back beloved traditions as well as forge new ones.

DLU says that its focus throughout the Spring is to leverage partnerships with community organizers and institutions to maximize DTA! programming.

Event organizers say interest in the return of a nearly 40-year tradition is encouraging. “Of course, we are thrilled to have Evangeline Maid return as the presenting sponsor of the Spring season of DTA!, and we are also grateful for our returning and new sponsors who believe in supporting downtown community programming,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

The season kick-off will feature High Performance + Daiquiri Queens that will welcome back the Acadiana community with a throwback version of the series, a street party performance on Vermilion and Jefferson streets.

The second show on the main stage at Parc International featuring Marc Broussard + The Good Dudes on Friday, March 25 will double as the Realtor Association of Acadiana “Tour de Riz”, a “something over rice” cooking competition on Polk Street.

“Everyone wants to know if DTA! is coming back, and when we are releasing the dates and lineup,” Begnaud said. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to DTA!.”

Begnaud said that DTA! began as an effort to leverage live music to draw people to Downtown Lafayette and support local businesses, and they’re staying true to that tradition nearly 40 years later.

The series begins in March and runs through May. The lineup is listed below: