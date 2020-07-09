Double Treat at the Audubon Zoo

A double treat for Audubon Zoo visitors in the World of Primate area.

The Zoo announced earlier this week an historic pregnancy of an endangered gorilla. Thirteen-year-old Tumani is expecting her first born sometime in the next 6 weeks.

The Zoo is already celebrating the birth of a baby Mandrill. The unnamed baby was born in June.

This is the second child for mother, Jinx and father, Mapema. His older sister was born two years ago in July.

The family has full access to its outdoor habitat. So Zoo goers will have an opportunity to see the new addition to the World of Primates area.

Liz Wilson of the Audubon Zoo says, “He is thriving. He already in a short span of life is already experiencing the world. He’s leaving mom, exploring the habitat, playing with his sister Kofala. They are just a fun family.”

The Zoo has now re-opened. Due to New Orleans and State Guidelines, all zoo admissions including member admissions must be reserved on line in advance for a specific date and time.

If you can’t come out, Wilson reminds of the Zoo’s Recovery Fund. That fund covers medical care, food and habitat maintenance.

You can find more information on Zoo hours, admission and the Recovery Fund at https://audubonnatureinstitute.org/zoo.