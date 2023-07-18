BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – We are less than three months away from Election Day in Louisiana. The date for the Gubernatorial Primary is Saturday, Oct. 14 followed by the Louisiana Gubernatorial General Election on Saturday, Nov. 18.
With Election Day creeping ever closer, you have probably seen a few campaign signs while driving on Louisiana roads.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is reminding candidates about where campaign signs can be placed. DOTD is asking candidates to remember these two points before Election Day.
- It is against Louisiana Law (RS 48:347) to put signs within the right of way of a state highway.
- Campaign signs in the state right of way will be removed and stored at the nearest DOTD parish maintenance unit for 30 days.
DOTD says, “A good rule of thumb is to place your sign behind existing utility poles on property where you have received permission from the private property owner.”
Where to go
If DOTD has removed a campaign sign, they can be picked up at the following locations:
DOTD DISTRICT 02
- Address: 1440 US 90, Bridge City
- Phone: 504-437-3100
- Parishes: Lafourche, Orleans, St. Bernard, Terrebonne, Jefferson, St. Charles
DOTD DISTRICT 03
- Address: 228 Rue De Voyages, Lafayette
- Phone: 337-262-6100
- Parishes: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermillion
DOTD DISTRICT 04
- Address: 3339 Industrial Drive, Bossier City
- Phone: 318-549-8300
- Parishes: Caddo, Bossier, Webster, Claiborne, DeSoto, Red River, Bienville
DOTD DISTRICT 05
- Address: 8010 DeSiard St., Monroe
- Phone: 318-342-0100
- Parishes: Union, Morehouse, West Carroll, East Carroll, Lincoln, Ouachita, Richland, Madison, Jackson
DOTD DISTRICT 07
- Address: 5827 U.S. 90 East, Lake Charles
- Phone: 337-437-9100
- Parishes: Beauregard, Allen, Calcasieu, Jefferson Dais, Cameron
DOTD DISTRICT 08
- 3300 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria
- Phone: 318-561-5100
- Parishes: Sabine, Natchitoches, Winn, Grant, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles
DOTD DISTRICT 58
- Address: 6217 La. 15 South, Chase
- Phone: 318-412-3100
- Parishes: Caldwell, Franklin, Tensas, LaSalle, Catahoula, Concordia
DOTD DISTRICT 61
- Address: 8100 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge
- Phone: 225-231-4100
- Parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, St. James
DOTD DISTRICT 62
- Address: 685 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond
- Phone: 985-375-0100
- Parishes: St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, Livingston, St. Tammany, St. John the Baptist