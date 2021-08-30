DOTD: Crews to assess roadways, interstate after weather clears

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – DOTD reminds people to avoid the roadways, including I-10 and I-12, until their crews can clear routes after the storm.

Crews will begin to clear the roads when it’s safe to do so after Hurricane Ida. At that time, damage assessment teams will scope out roads and bridges to determine how safe they are for vehicles.

Louisiana State Police, rescue crews and other emergency personnel will also wait for the weather to clear before responding to individuals in need of help.

Check for road closures at 511la.org.