“Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” SU offering vaccinations throughout the state on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Simultaneous COVID-19 mass vaccination events are scheduled to take place on Saturday, thanks to the Southern University System.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed to anyone ages 16 and older between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The vaccination locations are listed below:

Baton Rouge

Southern University and A&M College

F.G Clark Activity Center

New Orleans

Southern University at New Orleans Gymnasium

Shreveport

Southern University Shreveport Gymnasium

Lake Charles

Lake Charles Senior Center

Houma

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church

Lafayette

George Dupuis Recreation Center

Alexandria

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Monroe

Rose of Sharon Baptist Church

Covington

St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds

(NOTE: This location will distribute vaccines on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

If you are interested in getting the vaccine, Southern University is giving you the option to drive-thru or walk up at each location.

“This mass vaccination event is part of the Southern University System’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate!” campaign that encourages Black and other racial minority groups to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”