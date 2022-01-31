Louisiana mother: "I just wanted to express my concern in my own small way."

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – Gaby Carmona Barnetzer lives in Uptown and the recent spate of carjackings in New Orleans has prompted this mother from Louisiana to take action.

The mother of four began to brainstorm about what she would do if her vehicle was carjacked with children inside.

The four kids consist of triplets who are 4 and a 6-year-old.

Barnetzer says, “With 4 kids in car seats – it would be extremely difficult to take everyone out safely and quickly.”

With no obvious solutions out there, the local mother came up with the idea to make a magnet for her and her friends.

The magnet reads, Don’t Carjack Me, Kids Inside.

Image courtesy of Gaby Carmona Barnetzer

Barnetzer sees this as “more of a statement of frustration and worry about the state of our situation.”

The mother of four hopes to start a conversation about what can be done to stem the tide of these carjackings.

“I don’t feel that simply locking these kids up will solve everything. It’s a much deeper issue – in my opinion. An issue that stems with poverty, education, opportunity. I think we need to invest in our underserved communities if we really want to get to the root of why this is happening. That’s just my opinion. So I’m happy people are talking about it at least,” said Barnetzer.

If you are interested in attaining one of these magnets, Barnetzer is selling them for $10 each.

Contact the Louisiana mother via Facebook Messenger and payment can be made through Venmo.

The local mother is in talks with some local charities and would like to give all proceeds to those that help underserved youth.

WGNO filed this report about the magnet and the mother who made it possible.