Donald Trump Jr. expected to make appearance at republican party fundraiser in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — President Donald Trump’s son, Trump Jr., is expected to make an appearance for a republican party fundraiser at a restaurant in Bossier City Wednesday night.

The secret service says no media is allowed on the property of the fundraiser, which is being held at the Silver Star Smokehouse. Trump supporters are reportedly paying as little as $1,500 and as much as $50,000 for a seat at the table.

Hundreds of people are were expected to be in attendance. Members of the local woman’s Republican club were in attendance.

Louis Avallone with the local Republican Party says there is just excitement there will be a member of the first family in the ArkLaTex area.

“Louisiana is already a very red state and of course Bossier Parish is far more red than Caddo Parish, but I think Donald Trump Jr. coming to our area, recognizes that the conservative voters here in Louisiana—in Northwest Louisiana, are very strong and alive and I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s here tonight is to energize that base to let them know that his father has not forgotten about them.”

Trump Jr. is President Trumps oldest son, and he has been traveling all over the United States to speak with the republican party.