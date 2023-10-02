SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office is observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month by highlighting the issue during October.

On Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., the Bakowski Bridge of lights between Shreveport and Bossier City will be lit purple. The color change will be preceded by a ceremony behind Shreveport Aquarium that will count down to when the bridge changes colors.

The bridge will remain purple for the entire month because purple is the chosen color that symbolizes victims of abuse at the hands of those they trusted the most. Purple represents peace, courage, survival, honor, and dedication to ending violence.

Purple flags will fly around the Caddo Parish Courthouse in October, and a “Remember Their Names!” flower wall will be displayed at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Academic Medical Center.

$5 virtual roses may be purchased in remembrance of victims of domestic violence victims, with proceeds benefiting Project Celebration, Inc.

Ashley’s Tier of Love Bakery has also partnered with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office to serve purple cupcakes all month, with some proceeds benefiting Project Celebration.

Fill a purple box with toiletries for victims of domestic violence by participating in The Purple-Box Campaign. Fill your homemade, purple boxes with unused toiletries and turn in your packages to the Caddo Parish DA’s Office at 525 Marshall Street during regular business hours and no later than Nov. 10.

A scholarship award luncheon celebrating the legacy of domestic violence advocate Petrina Jenkins will occur at 6350 Venecia Drive in Bossier City on Thur., Oct. 12 at 11:30 a.m. AT THE EVENT, James E. Stewart will speak about domestic violence in Caddo Parish.

Then, on Oct. 21, a “Kick Against Domestic Violence” kickball tournament will occur at Bill Cockrell Park, 4109 Pines Road in Shreveport. Kickoff is at 10 a.m.

For more information about the activities in Shreveport during Domestic Violence Awareness month, visit caddoda.com or connect with the DA on social media.