DOJ opens investigation into delayed releases from Louisiana prisons

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the way Louisiana releases its prisoners.

The Justice Department said it will examine the state department of public safety and corrections’ policies and practices for ensuring the “timely release of state prisoners.

Corrections department officials say they will fully cooperate with the probe.

The justice department did not say what prompted the investigation, but it comes after New Orleans Attorney William Most and other law firms, as well as the MacArthur Justice Center, questioned the state’s actions involving inmate releases, including alleged delays.