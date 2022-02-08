BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A new Disney+ series based on an iconic film is set to begin filming in Baton Rouge later this month, according to multiple entertainment outlets.

The series will be based on the 2004 film National Treasure which followed Benjamin “Ben” Franklin Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, as he pieced together clues in important early United States documents and history in search of a secret treasure left behind by the country’s founding fathers.

Cage will reportedly not be returning for the series. Instead, the story will center around Jess, played by actress Lisette Alexis, a Latina immigrant looking for a “Pan-American” treasure and for answers about her family’s past.

The series is seemingly also set at least partially in Baton Rouge as one character, FBI Agent Ross, is said to work in the Baton Rouge FBI field office after being demoted for a “near career-ending mistake.”

The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano and Jordan Rodrigues.