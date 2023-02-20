BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tuesday Morning Corp. is closing over half of its stores including two in Louisiana. This is happening after the retailer known for its discounts filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The locations of the two stores closing in Louisiana are:

64 Westbank Expressway

Westside South Shopping Center

Gretna, LA 70053



9626 Airline Highway

Hammond Aire Plaza

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Andrew Berger, Chief Executive Officer and Director, said, “After considering how best to address Tuesday Morning’s exceedingly burdensome debt, we have determined that the best path to reorganizing and transforming the Company begins with a Chapter 11 filing. Fortunately, we have the support of a committed capital provider in Invictus and a clear vision for transforming into a focused retailer that serves its core, heritage markets in a profitable manner. We look forward to taking steps that enable us to emerge as a stronger retailer that draws on a legacy of offering a unique off-price value proposition to our loyal customer base. We appreciate all the support of our employees, customers, creditors and other partners as we seek to sustain commercial operations with minimal disruptions.”

Tuesday Morning Corp. has been around since 1974 and currently has 487 stores open throughout America. That will change after this announcement and a list of the stores that are closing throughout the United States can be found here.