NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Starting Friday, Aug. 25, Dillard University officials will reinstate the COVID-19 safety protocol of wearing masks while indoors.

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear masks and face coverings while inside classrooms and offices.

Officials say the mandate will be in effect for the next two weeks as they assess the COVID risk on campus.

According to Louisiana’s Department of Health, COVID-19 cases are on the rise stating this would be the eighth surge since the pandemic started.

Latest Stories