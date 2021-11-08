Diana Ross and Maroon 5 to headline 2022 Endymion Extravaganza

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On the morning of November 8, the Krewe of Endymion announced the entertainment for Mardi Gras’s main event, The Krewe of Endymion Parade and Extravaganza.

According to Ed Muniz, the longest-serving captain in Mardi Gras, the Super Krewe will roll down the streets of New Orleans and into the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Headlining the 2022 Endymion Extravaganza will be Diana Ross and Maroon 5. Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of The Supremes and was Motown’s most successful act in the sixties. Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton is from New Orleans and is very close with his roots.

The theme of the 2022 Parade is Legends of Fire and Ice.

Signature floats include Papa Joe’s SS Endymion, Club Endymion, The ETV Float which beams live crowd shots on a gigantic 20’ x 9’ LED screen, and the largest float in Mardi Gras at over 300 feet long is the Pontchartrain Beach, Then and Now and carries 270 riders.

From the Endymion press release

DIANA ROSS: The Supremes were one of the world’s best-selling female groups of all time. They had a total of 12 number-one hit singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 including, “Stop in the Name of Love”, “Where Did Our Love Go”, “Baby Love”, “Come See About Me”, and “Love Child”. Ms. Ross also embarked on an extraordinarily successful solo career which included a US number 1 hit “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, “Love Hangover”, and “Touch Me in The Morning”.

The number one hits continued in the 1980s with “Upside Down”, “I’m Coming Out” and “Endless Love”. Ms. Ross also ventured into acting, winning a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the movie “Lady Sings the Blues.” She also starred in feature films Mahogany and The Wiz.

MAROON 5: The band won over fans and critics alike with the hybrid rock/R&B sound they introduced on their debut album, Songs About Jane. To date, the universally renowned Los Angeles band has achieved three GRAMMY® Awards, over 80 million in album sales, 450 million singles worldwide, and earned gold and platinum cerPficaPons in more than 35 countries.

Released in the summer of 2021, Maroon 5’s current studio album, JORDI (222/Interscope), features the band’s latest hit single “BeauPful Mistakes” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. “Beautiful Mistakes” was #1 most added at Top 40 and Hot AC when it impacted radio, and charted in the Top 20 on the HOT 100, Top 40, and Hot AC charts. JORDI also includes the band’s recent hits “Nobody’s Love” and “Memories,” which have surpassed a groundbreaking 1 billion Spotify streams and amassed over 700 million YouTube views.

Maroon 5’s last studio album, Red Pill Blues featured the global hit single “Girls Like You” which reached 1 at Top 40, #1 at Adult Pop, #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. The track accumulated over 1.2 billion Spotify streams and almost 3 billion YouTube/VEVO views; notably becoming the most-watched video on VEVO in 2018. Maroon 5 has over 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and has played over 120 concerts in 30+ countries selling over 7,500,000 tickets worldwide.

Extravaganza Information

Fans of the Endymion Extravaganza will also enjoy the incredibly popular high energy shows from Party on the Moon, Groovy 7, and The Wiseguys.

Four more bands will be featured in the Loge areas. Those local bands are The Boogie Men, Louisiana Spice, Uptown Funk, and Crescent City Soul.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Endymion Extravaganza call (504) 736-0160.