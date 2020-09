NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--After touring much of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards took a tour of many of the facilities around the state designated to helping those affect by Hurricane Laura. The New Orleans Resource Center is at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Overall, New Orleans is hosting over ten thousand residents, who are taking refuge in the city's 37 hotels designated.

Governor Edwards says, "it's great to know that we are being good neighbors. There are almost no needs that are unmet here and we are going to be a while recovering. We are going to ask the federal government for more assistance."