LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered teen runaway.

Eboni McCoy from Duson was last seen on December 28. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, should contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.