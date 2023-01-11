Lucille Jefferson got just what she needed

DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — In carpentry class, Louisiana kids learn how to build everything from beds to birdhouses to backyard sheds.



It takes a village to create a village as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants to show you.

The carpenter-in-chief is Craig Perrier. He’s the teacher. He was once a student right here himself.

In the same class, he now teaches at Destrehan High School…



Craig’s the guy who got the call that somebody in town needed the services of students who know how to handle a hammer and nail.

Lucille Jefferson is the Louisiana lady who called.

After the call, like a field trip from the heart, they packed up and traveled about 20 minutes from school.

That’s where Lucille lives.

And where she needs a ramp.

So she can come and go from her house to the grocery store, the drug store, or wherever she needs to go.

The Handyman Crew built a ramp.

From their hands and heart to Lucille Jefferson’s house.

These kids know how to measure and make just about anything.

They especially know how to measure and make a difference.

Just ask Lucille.