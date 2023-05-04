THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The time has come for a whole lot of fun that will celebrate and support the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department — one of the largest volunteer fire departments in the country.

Sponsored by WGNO, the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will take place from May 4-7, featuring live entertainment, one of the longest-running parades in history, and of course, the fair’s world-famous hamburgers.

The first Firemen’s Fair was held in 1883 and raised nearly $250 for the Thibodaux Fire Department. Today, the four-day event is a long-standing tradition for countless families across Louisiana.

Daily ride passes are $25 and a four-day mega ride pass is $75. The rides will attract everyone from kids to thrill seekers of all ages! Here are some of the rides you can expect:

Ferris wheel

Tilt-a-Whirl

Bumper cars

Thrill rides

Children’s rides

A plethora of carnival games

“Of course, it’s always the rides. I’m a ride junkie, the carousel, the Ferris wheel,” said Michelle Eroche, the artist of this year’s fair poster. The poster is limited edition and features Daisy the Dalmation.

Eroche’s original painting will be one of the dozens of items auctioned off on Saturday and Sunday, all benefiting the fire department. And to top it all off, one lucky winner will walk away with $15,000!

Live bands will play every night, including 90s rock band Everclear on Friday, and country music headliner Chris Janson on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, there’s a 5K run (or walk), and adults who pre-register get a $10 food voucher.

And if you’re a fan of fire trucks, don’t miss Sunday’s parade at 11 a.m.! With a history that dates back further than many Mardi Gras krewes, the parade is a chance for the firefighters to show off their equipment, and the crowd to show their appreciation.

It all kicks off at the Thibodaux Fairgrounds, located at 1101 Tiger Drive. See the complete event schedule here.

