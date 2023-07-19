LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — From exhibits to a planetarium, the UL Lafayette Science Museum located in the heart of Downtown Lafayette offers a hands-on experience for curious minds of all ages.

Located at 433 Jefferson St., the UL Lafayette Science Museum is three stories tall and is filled with exhibits that offera wealth of knowledge to the community and state.

Dr. Jennifer Hargrave is the Director of the museum and she said, “It’s a unique opportunity that we have here in Lafayette that children and adults of all ages can come see these dinosaurs but it’s also important so we can see the importance of science education and STEM education and we have a little bit of that and a wide variety of things for people to see.”

Included in the museum’s admission fee, is a variety of shows at the planetarium.