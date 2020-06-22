Destination Louisiane: Lt. Governor wants families to vacation within the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — As people practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana’s Office of Tourism is encouraging families who are traveling to vacation within the state.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser oversees Louisiana’s travel and has been tasked with trying to inject money back into the industry. In an effort to create a win-win for travelers and the state’s economy, Nungesser said one key area of his office is a focus on state parks.

“We’ve got a tree in a state park – a thousand years old – that you can canoe inside and take a selfie,” said Nungesser. “No where else in the world can you do that.”

Louisiana State Parks had their largest weekend ever in the late Spring of 2020, according to the Lt. Governor’s office. “Over 20,000 people visited state parks,” said Nungesser. “I’m getting letters and email from people saying I didn’t know how beautiful it was. I didn’t know we had beaches. I didn’t know you could do horseback riding, tubing, canoeing.”

Nungesser said taking a road trip in Louisiana right now is more important than ever.

“You’re going to share with friends and family and nobody tells stories like Louisianans do, so we in turn, will not only have a great time and see our incredible state – after all, it’s yours.” said Nungesser. “We’ll also share that with friends and family and grow the tourism industry right here under our feet in beautiful Louisiana.”

Nungesser said people who book a vacation at a state park for at least three nights, can get the fourth night free by entering “WELCOMEBACK” while booking their reservation. The offer is valid for a limited time.