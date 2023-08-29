BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The largest studio facility in Louisiana welcomed a new executive director at the beginning of the year. Now, he wants to open more doors for the youth of Louisiana.

Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge has nearly 150,000 of design-built stage space, 100,000 square feet of office space, plus an additional 50,000 square feet of covered support space.

Executive Director Kevin O’Neil was put in command in early January. His goal is to have more community involvement.

“You want to talk about working with us and get into our world, then come down and see me,” said O’Neil.

Films like the Twilight Breaking Dawn movies, Fantastic 4, Battle LA, and their most recent, Disney Plus film called Crater were produced at the studio.

Well-known visual effects company Crafty Apes is inside the main office building.

The Head of Productions of Craft Apes of Baton Rouge Sam Claitor is from southeast Louisiana. His talents for visual effects in movies and TV shows include Game of Thrones, Star Trek Into Darkness and Blue Ruin.

Claitor showcases one prop, an engraved rock, from the major film National Treasure. The prop was used when actor Nicolas Cage was entering the tunnel right before it exploded. To make the prop easy to use and lightweight, it was made with Styrofoam.

“It’s like a rock and it’s really actually not that heavy, but we ended up needing to use that to build digital twin,” said Claitor.

The CEO of Sulliscope Scott Sullivan produced 95% of his newest film called Chances inside the studios.

Sullivan worked with East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore on the storyline of his new film. The film is based on the amount of gun violence in Baton Rouge.

“Show and engage younger people or people who are going through that with a way of kind of getting out of that life,” said Sullivan.

After the recent Hollywood strike, film productions started to shut down across the country. O’Neil said he wants the community to come together to learn “the movie magic” and to be a part of the Hollywood story.

“My whole thing is the youth of today can, are going to be our crew of tomorrow here in Baton Rouge, which is also along the lines of community outreach, which is something we’ve been working very hard on here and just trying to let our community know we’re here for them,” said O’Neil.

He said Film Trade Days start in September for those wanting to learn about film production.