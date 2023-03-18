NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tucked away in City Park, an adventure course known as the ‘City Park Challenge Course’ is changing how New Orleans views nature.

It was created by Loop NOLA, a small non-profit with a big mission to provide kids with positive, life-changing outdoor experiences.

“It’s something different, it’s not the French Quarter, it’s not Bourbon Street, it’s this. It’s in New Orleans City Park, which is one of the best parks in the whole country,” stated Heather West, Executive Director of Loop NOLA.

The course was originally built as a place for children, but recently it has become a popular spot for adults as well.

“Honestly what’s wonderful is having the adult groups out. The grown-ups get to come have a good time, doing some of the stuff that the kids do, and then it’s kind of fun for a cause because by them coming to do that and have a good time, it helps provide the funding for the kids to come do it later,” says West.

If you want to check out the City Park Challenge course check out their website for specific dates. It costs $35 for adults and $25 for ages 12-17.

