DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three employees with the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office were taken to the hospital Monday due to possible fentanyl exposure.

According to the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, an evidence supervisor was found Monday morning suffering from possible exposure to fentanyl.

While assisting the supervisor, two other employees were exposed. All three required transport to hospital facilities, and all three are currently in stable condition.

The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Offices are closed while LSP hazmat clears the room of any further exposure.