SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A north Louisiana insurance professional has declared his intent to run for the state’s top insurance job.

Republican Tim Temple of DeRidder, La., announced Monday that he will report over $2 million in his campaign finance filing next week as a candidate for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner.

“The response to our campaign has been overwhelming and I appreciate all the prayers, encouragement, and support we have received,” Temple said. “As the only announced candidate in this race, I am energized about our direction as we work towards Election Day.”

Louisiana’s citizens have been overwhelmed by high-cost insurance for home and auto.

In the wake of several severe weather events, many insurers have decided to withdraw from the state together, leaving current Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon reeling over what can be done to properly insure citizens affordably.

With over 20 years as an insurance professional, Temple brings the experience necessary to implement solutions to Louisiana’s insurance crisis.

“In order to improve the state of insurance in Louisiana, we must create competition which breeds lower premiums,” added Temple. “I fully believe that there are steps we can take to lower the insurance burden on our families and businesses and, but it’s going to take someone with the experience and knowledge to get it done; and I am committed to being that leader for Louisiana.

