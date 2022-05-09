MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information that could help locate a young girl who went missing Saturday.

Deputies say 12-year-old Shelby Loranna Carhee was last seen between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. They say she had a cell phone with her. The last signal detected from it came from Cobb Dr. in northeast Many.

Many Police say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and brown pants with either tennis shoes or sandals.

If you have any information on where Shelby might be contact SPSO at (318) 256-9241.