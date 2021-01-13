Deputies respond to deadly fire in Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (BRPROUD) – One person died in an early morning fire, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The Opelousas Fire Department was called to the scene of a mobile home fire around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, January 13.

The fire took place in the 200 block of Elementary Ln.

Firefighters battled the blaze and “later located the body of one occupant inside of the mobile home.”

More information will be provided as it becomes available.