BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Educators have had to significantly adapt their curriculums and teaching techniques throughout the ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year the Louisiana Exemplary Educator Recognition Program is honoring eight exceptional educators who have been stalwart examples of steadiness and diligence during a challenging year.

According to a Monday, May 9 news release, the Louisiana Exemplary Educators for 2022 are:

-Edwin Mason, Bienville Parish

-Lauren May, East Feliciana Parish

-Josie Butler, East Feliciana Parish

-Elizabeth Arnold, East Feliciana Parish

-Stacey Gaskins, Rapides Parish

-Lauren Bethancourt, St. Tammany Parish

-Danielle Troullier, St. Tammany Parish

-Monica Cador, Warren Easton Charter High School

Each of the educators listed above will receive a certificate of recognition, and may be eligible for consideration for other recognition programs in addition to serving on Department advisory boards and task forces.

Additional information related to award programs like this one can be found here.