Denham Springs High School football player passes away

State News

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Ashley Roberson

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The mother of Remy Hidalgo is announcing that her son has died.

The news broke in a Facebook post from Ashley Roberson below:

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157139964952000&set=a.66357646999

A candlelight vigil was held for the former Denham Springs High School player on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story