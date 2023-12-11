LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Cajun Field begins demolition to start construction on Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.
The demolition crew is set to take down Cajun Field on Monday at 11 a.m. University of Louisiana Athletics announced its $65 million project to renovate the west side of the football stadium and is scheduled to be completed before the 2025 season.
