Delta expected to make landfall Friday evening as Cat. 2 hurricane; Governor extends Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along Southwest Louisiana’s coast Friday evening as a Category 2 storm.

Ben Schott with the National Weather Service said wind gusts may be stronger than 110 mph with possible “life-threatening” storm surge from seven to 11 feet.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said President Donald Trump approved the state’s emergency declaration Wednesday night.

The governor is urging those seeking shelter to text lashelter to 898-211 or call 211 for evacuation info.

​Visit https://511la.org or call 511 for road closures and other emergency travel information.

Earlier Thursday, Edwards signed a proclamation extending Phase 3 restrictions to Nov. 6. The state will consider easing some restrictions on certain public events such as fairs and festivals, but events will not be more than 500 people, the governor said.

State emergency officials are urging residents to use Thursday to prepare for Hurricane Delta, which is expected impact regions struck by Hurricane Laura.

“We’ve got to prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” Edwards said during Thursday’s press briefing.

A statewide update is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. News 10 will air it live.