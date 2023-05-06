NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Delgado Jazz Ensemble played Friday at the Jazz and Heritage Festival. Jesse Boyd, coordinator of music and music business, said it is quite an honor to be asked.

“I wait in anticipation each spring hoping and praying. Got all fingers and toes crossed that we will be invited to play,” Boyd told Ed Daniels, WGNO Sports Director.



Boyd started at the college as an adjunct professor in 1996. He said his students are a diverse group, and he can help even those who have never played music.



“The drummer in this band is a 90-year-old retired doctor. He’s won of our drummers, we have a lot of retired people that want to play, want to learn how to play. Students fresh out of high school that want to play. Students on Frenchmen street that want to know about it. We can help you out. It is all about your ear, not what’s on paper.”

Boyd said seeing his students succeed is enormously satisfying. “It is like see your children succeed,” he added.

The Delgado Jazz Ensemble is another reason why Delgado Community College is education that works.